SATTERFIELD, Brenda Perkins, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with lung cancer. Brenda was born on February 11, 1954, in Goochland, Va., to Bernice Perkins and the late Lynwood Perkins Sr. Brenda is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Archer Satterfield Jr.; and her daughter, Nicole (Satterfield) Crews and husband, “Danny”; and stepdaughter, Tracey Vanfield. She was also a proud Grandma to “her boys,” Tatum and Camden. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Lynwood “Bubba” Perkins Jr. and wife, Daryl; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was greeted in heaven by her father, Lynwood; brother, Mike; sister-in-law, Donna; brother-in-law, George; niece, Brooke; cousin, Carolyn Ann; and many other loved ones. Brenda loved life most when she spent time at her happy place with her boys. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her request is that donations be made in honor of her to “her boys.” Donations can be made to Nicole Crews at Village Bank. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
