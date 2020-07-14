HANOVER -- Charles B. “Chip” England of Mechanicsville is the new director of General Services for Hanover County.
England replaces Marvin Fletcher, who retired May 29.
England is a former deputy director of Hanover County Public Works and has served in leadership positions for several local governments in Virginia during his 25-year career in public service, including most recently as director of the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities.
As director of Hanover County General Services, England will oversee a department of 35 employees.
General Services provides services for county departments and includes a facilities division, a fleet division and a risk management division as well as the county museum.
England worked for the Hanover County Department of Public Works until 2013. He played a leadership role on solid waste, stormwater, airport and transportation functions and led engineering staff responsible for providing citizen assistance with drainage issues and reviewing building permits and development plans, among many responsibilities.
In between his time with the Department of Public Works and his service in Henrico, England was director of Engineering and Utilities in Prince George County.
“Chip will be a good fit for Hanover County because he is team oriented and has a recognized focus on customer service and building relationships,” said Kathy T. Seay, deputy county administrator. “His demonstrated leadership will be an asset to the General Services Department.”
“I am thrilled to be back with my home Hanover County, serving our outstanding community alongside Hanover’s team of dedicated public servants,” England said. “There are a lot of challenges as well as opportunities, and I’m looking forward to learning how I can contribute to a new department and to the success of the county as a whole.”
Certified as a Professional Engineer, England is a 2018 graduate of the LEAD program offered by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Services at the University of Virginia. It is a one-week leadership-training program designed for local government managers.
He also is a graduate of Hanover’s Citizens Planning and Police Academies and leadership training programs offered by Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
A 1989 graduate of the United States Military Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science, he received his Master of Business Administration from Averett College in Danville.
England and his wife Robin live in Mechanicsville and have five grown children.
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.
