Creighton Road roundabout

Flagmen were directing traffic as vehicles make their way through the new roundabout.

MECHANICSVILLE – The Creighton Road/Cold Harbor Road roundabout (Routes 615 and 156, respectively) is operating with the assistance of flagmen through the new single-lane project.

On Thursday, crews were watching as vehicles were alternating turns in the new addition.

Construction costs are $3,859,998, and the contractor is J.L. Kent & Sons Inc. The engineer is the Timmons Group.

A combination of state and federal funds financed the project.

What had been a signal intersection has been eliminated with the roundabout.

Work got underway in September 2019, and was originally scheduled for completion in May.

W.R. Hardman III, PE, is the project manager, wrhardman@hanovercounty.gov.

For more information, contact the Hanover County Department of Public Works at 7516 County Complex Rd. in Hanover.

