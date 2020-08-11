WRIGHT, Eugene J. Jr., age 95, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on August 1, 2020. Eugene served his country during World War II in the Army’s combat engineers in central Europe, and retired as the manager of the claims department after 44 years with Dominion Virginia Power. Eugene was a graduate of James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, Va., and attended what is now Mary Washington University following his Army service. He was a longtime member of Cool Spring Baptist Church in Hanover County. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Joyce C. Wright; and their daughter, Joy W. Swats. He is survived by his son, Chris J. Wright; grandson, Kevin E. Tate (Melissa); and two great-grandsons, Kevin Jr. and Ryan. A graveside service was held 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cool Spring Baptist Church Building Fund, 9283 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.  

