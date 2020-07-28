HODNETT, Frederick Andrew Jr., 76, of Ashland, claimed the Promise of Resurrection on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Copenhaver and Frederick Andrew Hodnett Sr.; as well as his stepmother, Elizabeth Allred Hodnett. Fred graduated from Hargrave Military Academy as class Valedictorian, from the University of Richmond, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the University of Virginia School of Law. He proudly served his country as a United States Army Intelligence Officer in the Vietnam War and for 20 more years in the U.S. Army Reserve. Fred felt truly blessed in his career of 33 years as Assistant Executive Secretary of the Supreme Court of Virginia. He felt privileged to get to know the fine people all across the state who worked with him for the Commonwealth’s Judicial System. Fred was a member of the United Methodist Men at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church and of the Ashland Kiwanis Club. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Wylyn “Lyn” Letson Hodnett; loving sons, Andrew Quillan Hodnett (Melissa), Samuel Anderson Hodnett; grandchildren, Brenna Cameron and Emery Katherine; and sister, Nancy Hodnett Roberts (Bill). Fred will be laid to rest at a private family service in Chatham, Virginia. A public memorial service will be held at a later time at Duncan Memorial UMC in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund at Duncan Memorial UMC.
