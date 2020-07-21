Where do I begin? It’s almost 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, and I’ve been monitoring our Facebook page following the news about the Hanover County School Board voting 4-3 to change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
While I had heard the rumor earlier in the day that the vote would go in that direction, I didn’t know what to expect as I waited to hear from Jim Ridolphi, who handles our school board coverage.
Sure enough, Sterling Daniel, Ola Hawkins, Kelly Evko and Bob Hundley voted to change the names. Opposing the change were George Sutton, John Axselle and Norman Sulser.
I keep checking on the Facebook posts -- because, unfortunately, some people are too loose-lipped with the profanity. Remember, folks, it’s a family newspaper, and our social media adheres to those guidelines too.
Anyway, to my surprise, those who support the changes are vocal on this memorable night. And there are those already making threats about the next election and removing supervisors who appoint school board members.
I would think the supervisors would have had conversations with their appointees, but that doesn’t mean any influence was involved.
So, what now? Once names are selected, the student body at each school will be able to determine the mascots.
In all honesty, I don’t have a clue as to what names are being considered -- if they are at this point. Maybe Mechanicsville High School and Mechanicsville Middle School are options.
Some of the comments I’ve read are shocking in terms of the extreme nastiness about this issue. I often wonder if the crude words typed would actually cross the lips of those posting.
Now, we move forward. The vote has been taken and the wheels are in motion for the changes. Acceptance is the word of the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.