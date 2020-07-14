First, I’d like to thank our readers who took the time to share their thoughts and opinions on the ongoing controversy about changing the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The Hanover County School Board may have taken action last night, so I’ll have to hold off on any comments since we went to press the day before.
Instead, today I’d like to address interpretation -- and this isn’t the first time the topic has found its way onto this page. When my sister passed away, I inherited nieces and nephews, an absolute godsend. But it’s been a learning experience for someone who never had children.
They only know a world of “being connected” with some device held in their hand. The world of texting and messaging seems to be their preferred method of communication. That’s fine, but sometimes only one word can derail a message.
With family and friends living in different time zones across the country, I often send texts and direct messages. But I prefer an actual phone conversation, hearing a voice that brings back memories from childhood through the teen years into adulthood. That voice can lead to laughs and tears, as well as an unbreakable connection.
If I have a question about a text or message, I’ll ask to make sure I understand the actual meaning -- not the one I first assumed. And I have always been notorious to jump to conclusions.
If I don’t think I understand an email, I’ll reach out by phone and, more often than not, explaining a word or two changes the thought pattern.
Communication is beyond the most significant part of our industry. If you have a question or concern, I welcome you to reach out. As managing editor of Richmond Suburban News, I’ll do my best to help you with our publications -- The Mechanicsville Local, Ashland-Hanover Local, Powhatan Today and The Goochland Gazette.
I can be contacted at 804-775-7422 or mkinser@mechlocal.com. Let’s talk/email.
