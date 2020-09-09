Group to bring CP soccer to RVA

MECHANICSVILLE – Not that long ago, kids with disabilities such as severe brain injuries had few opportunities to participate in athletics.
Fortunately, that is changing, and Sportable is working to bring another option to the area.
The group has been working with CP Soccer US – CP stands for cerebral palsy – to introduce youths suffering from brain injuries to the sport.
“We think that this sport is particular particularly unique in the adaptive sports world because it's specifically for these athletes with disabilities like cerebral palsy, [traumatic brain injury] and stroke,” said Forrest Lodge, program manager at Sportable.
“A lot of those athletes fall through the cracks because sometimes they're able to keep up to a certain extent with their peers that are able bodied. But, as they get older and get into more competitive settings, they might not be able to [keep up], whereas this sport gives them that unique environment that’s made for them.”
In order to introduce CP soccer – Para-7-A-Side Soccer in the Paralympics – to the area, Sportable, in conjunction with CP Soccer US, will hold a clinic for youths 5-18 at the Sports Center of Richmond (SCOR) from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11. The clinic is for children whose mobility is limited as a result of cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injuries or strokes, yet who are still ambulatory – can still run and walk.
There are some differences from traditional soccer.
“They’re going to be playing with a lesser number of players on a smaller pitch and smaller goals,” Lodge said. “And some of the rules are adapted. Throw-ins for some of those athletes would be difficult to do with two hands over their head because of how their disability affects them. So the throw-ins become roll-ins – almost like you’re bowling the ball. So certain things are adapted to allow for the athletes to play the sport. . . . It's still soccer.”
One of those helping organize the event is Nick Creasey, a Richmond-area resident and former member of the U.S. Paralympic National Team. As a preschooler he lost use of much of the right side of his body as a result of the effects of surgery to remove a brain tumor.
Because of his young age, he was able to recover much of the lost fine motor control through a lot of physical and occupational therapy, but he was a competitive child, and was eager to play sports – making the Monacan JV boys soccer team before surgery on his legs interrupted his high school career while a junior.
Creasey knows that not everyone is a candidate for the national team. But he said that just the ability to compete at all has plenty of benefits for those like him.
“Our number one goal is just to be able to start a great league and make it appropriate for kids with these disabilities and give them confidence. Give them a sense of community and also self-worth,” Creasey said. “Hopefully the CP program will go all over the nation eventually. . . . But we definitely want to start local here with our population.”
For more information: Anyone interested in learning more about the program should contact Forrest Lodge at forrest@sportable.org. Registration details will soon be available at Sportable.org.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.