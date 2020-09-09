Group to bring CP soccer to RVA

There are some differences from traditional soccer.

“They’re going to be playing with a lesser number of players on a smaller pitch and smaller goals,” Lodge said. “And some of the rules are adapted. Throw-ins for some of those athletes would be difficult to do with two hands over their head because of how their disability affects them. So the throw-ins become roll-ins – almost like you’re bowling the ball. So certain things are adapted to allow for the athletes to play the sport. . . . It's still soccer.”

One of those helping organize the event is Nick Creasey, a Richmond-area resident and former member of the U.S. Paralympic National Team. As a preschooler he lost use of much of the right side of his body as a result of the effects of surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Because of his young age, he was able to recover much of the lost fine motor control through a lot of physical and occupational therapy, but he was a competitive child, and was eager to play sports – making the Monacan JV boys soccer team before surgery on his legs interrupted his high school career while a junior.

Creasey knows that not everyone is a candidate for the national team. But he said that just the ability to compete at all has plenty of benefits for those like him.