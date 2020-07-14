WHARTON

WHARTON, James Roger, 78, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Tappahannock, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rita Wharton; and an infant grandson, Caleb James Atkinson. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Wharton; a daughter, Connie W. Atkinson (Nick). He is also survived by a grandson, Benjamin; two brothers, George and Bobby (Velma) Wharton; and a sister, Jean Alexander. Roger was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, where the family received friends one hour prior to services. Pastor James Sumpter officiated. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park.

