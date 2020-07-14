WHITE, Kevin Chatman, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on July 1, 2020, at the age of 45. Kevin was born September 28, 1974, to Chat White and Debbie Hunt in Hanover County, Va. He was predeceased by grandparents, James and Audrey White. Raised in Mechanicsville, Kevin graduated from Lee-Davis High School in 1992 and completed his education at VCU, earning a degree in radiation therapy. After college, he worked for MCV Hospital as a radiation therapist. More recently, he worked at Comcast Business as a technician. His loves included family, friends, an Outer Banks surf with a rod and reel in hand, gardening, grilling, a witty joke at your expense, his beloved dogs, cooking, working hard, candle making and The Andy Griffith Show. He cherished the friends he made while playing baseball at Mechanicsville Little League, American Legion Post 175, Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School. Kevin was exceptionally smart and graduated at the top of his radiation therapy class. He was full of love, joy and humor. He was a good looking man and never afraid to let you know it. He will always be remembered for his unique expressions of love for those that he held dear. He is survived by his proud little brother, Randy White (Christin); a niece, Cadence; and nephew, Brooks, both of whom he adored; the love of his life, Jenny Elrod; her daughter, Josey (Bird); son, Owen; stepmother, Molly White; stepsister, Lauren Porcaro; stepbrother, Ryan Porcaro; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a favorite charity Kevin regularly donated to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at stjude.org. A graveside memorial service was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
