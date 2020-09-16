Late pass gives Enfinger ToyotaCare 250 win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RICHMOND – Grant Enfinger led only 18 of the ToyotaCare 250’s laps Tbursday night, but it was the seven laps he led at the end of the race that made all the difference.

Enfinger slipped his No. 98 Champion/Curb Records Ford past Matt Crafton’s No. 88 Ideal Door/Menards Ford on lap 244 and fought him off to the finish line to claim his third win of the season and fifth in in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series overall.

Enfinger said it was a nice change from his recent fortunes as the Gander series heads into the playoffs.

“It’s been a rough last month and a half to two months or so,” Enfinger said. “We really have struggled with speed, probably with the exception of Michigan [on Aug. 8]. We’ve just been a little bit off with speed.

“We haven’t been terrible, but we’ve dug ourselves a hole in the first stage whether it be just handling or whatnot. We get the truck better, but then we bury ourselves in bad track position and we just haven’t had a truck good enough to overcome it.”

But Enfinger and his crew made some adjustments for Richmond and they paid off.