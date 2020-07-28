PHILLIPS, Marion “Lee,” 77, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on July 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin “Dinky,” Wilmer “Bulldog,” James “JuJu” and Tommy. He is survived by his children, Debbie Cannon (Mike) and Ken Phillips (Traci); grandchildren, Dolan, Austin, Elizabeth, Brody and Aidan; great-grandchild, Briar; siblings, Alfred “Cotton” (Peggy), Peggy Ann Beck (Howard) and Joyce Butler; former wife and good friend, Zola. He retired from J.W. Ferguson & Son printing company after over 40 years of service. Lee was an avid golfer, Nascar fan, classic car enthusiast and Redskins fan. He truly enjoyed working in his yard and spending time at the beach. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.