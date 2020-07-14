BOOTHE

BOOTHE, Martha Louise, 93, of King and Queen County, departed this life Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lloyd Boothe Sr.; a son, James “Eugene” Marshall; her parents, Atwill and Evelyn Watkins; and two sisters. Martha is survived by her children, Wayne Marshall (Hazel), Debra Green (Mike), Jay Boothe (Connie) and Donna Edwards; daughter-in-law, Deana; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a brother, sister and many other relatives and friends. Martha was a lifelong member of Mattaponi Baptist Church. She loved birds and the outdoors. Prior to his passing, her and her husband enjoyed square dancing together. Martha loved shopping and traveling, especially to her favorite lunch spot, where the staff knew her order before she was even seated. The family received friends 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held promptly at noon, with interment following in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mattaponi Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 188, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email