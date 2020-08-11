ASHLAND – With the coronavirus continuing to surge and weighing over his town, Mayor Steve Trivett told Ashland Town Council on Tuesday, Aug. 4, that they are “still trying to help businesses through the pandemic. The town is looking for ways to help.”
The Ashland Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. today (Wednesday, Aug. 12) in Council Chambers of Ashland Town Hall at 101 Thompson St. to seek public input on a Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Block Grant for funding opportunities for COVID-19 Response.
Successfully obtaining grant funding would enable the town to provide safety-enhancement and rental assistance funds to town businesses as well as a training and technical assistance program.
Written comments of support or concerns are welcome from members of the community. To submit them, email planning@ashlandva.gov.
More information about the grant is available by calling the Planning Department at 804-798-1073.
In an attempt to recoup income lost due to COVID-19, the town received a Virginia Tourism Corporation WanderLove Recovery Grant for tourism marketing.
The town was among 90 Destination Marketing Organizations targeted to share $866,504. Trivett said the goal is to do what “we can do under the requirements and stipulations of that money.”
Ashland will be promoting restaurants, shops, and activities in and around the town, including patio seating at restaurants and breweries, drive-in movies at the Ashland Theatre, and bike and motorcycle routes through Hanover County’s countryside.
