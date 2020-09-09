NASCAR returns to Richmond: But local fans will have to watch all four races on TV

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NASCAR will run four races across its three top national touring series at Richmond Raceway from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12 without fans in attendance.

“This was a difficult decision, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we believe at this time it is in the best interests of the local community to host races without fans,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier in a Richmond Raceway release. “We are grateful for the patience and support of our long-time loyal fans in this unprecedented season, but we will unite over race weekend as we tune in to the national broadcasts on NBCSN, FS1, and MRN to watch NASCAR’s best compete in four races over three days at America’s Premier Short Track.”

The 0.75-mile short track will open its three days of racing with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ regular season finale on Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., on FS1.

This is the first time since 2005 that the Truck Series will race in Richmond.

The truck race will be followed by consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series races, with the Go Bowling 250 running on Friday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. and the Racing Lovers 250 to be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2:30 p.m. Both races will air on NBCSN.