SHELTON, Parker. On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Parker Shelton, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 23. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Masks are required. Donations may be sent to The JED Foundation and Speak Up.

