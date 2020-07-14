HARRIS

HARRIS, Patsy B., 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with her daughters by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, A. Wayne Harris. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela B. Beckstoffer and her husband, Robert and Linda H. Foxwell and her husband, John Hilton; six grandchildren, Christopher Bradshaw (Jennifer Sandberg), Jamie Cafarella (Joseph), Benjamin Beckstoffer, April Foxwell, Jordan Foxwell (Specer Dunn) and Madison Wayne Foxwell. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Juliette Carfarella, Gabrielle Cafarella, Annabelle Cafarella, Colin Bradshaw and Mallorie Cafarella. She also leaves behind a brother, William R. Burgess Jr.; sisters-in-law, Patricia Harris, Jean Burgess and Nancy Burgess; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff of Bon Secours Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bon Secours Hospice, 5008 Monument Avenue, 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230. The burial will be private.

