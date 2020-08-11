ASHLAND -- Less than two days after the Hanover County School Board voted to remove the names of two county schools named for Confederate leaders, outdoor signage and nameplates were removed from the two campuses.
According to a statement issued Monday, Aug. 3, by the Hanover County School Board, those signs will be going back up “for a brief period of time.”
“Under the directive of the Hanover County School Board, school division staff will be temporarily reinstalling the primary signage at Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School for a brief period of time while school division administration works through the transition process for renaming the schools,” the school board release said.
“The School Board recognizes that those who find the names offensive would like them removed immediately and those who are not offended by the names would have liked them to remain longer. Just as there is an ongoing process for determining the new names of these schools, the School Board is asking staff to present a formalized process for the removal of the current names that includes signage and various articles located throughout the schools and campuses,” the statement continues.
“In response to the School Board’s action taken during the July 14 meeting, staff will present a plan to the School Board at the August 11 meeting to address the various aspects of the school name removal activities and the process for updating facilities to reflect the change in names.”
The release said committees are being formed to bring new names forward for consideration and the school board anticipates a vote on the new names in October.
Following two years of controversy that included public requests to change the names, a federal lawsuit filed by the Hanover NAACP and several petitions, board members voted 4-3 to change the names at their July 14 meeting.
The subsequent removal of the signage evoked an outcry from some members of the community, including several members of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors who blasted the decision to remove the names without prior notice at a meeting last month.
Mechanicsville District representative Canova Peterson likened the process of school name changes to redistricting and said it required extensive research and planning. “That has not happened here,” he said, referring to the recent changes.
“Instead, our schools moved in with bulldozer efficiency to see how quickly they could do away with any indication of these schools’ identity even to the point of removing the names on the public schools’ website,” Peterson said.
“Our students are heading back in just a few weeks to a school with no name and a building that resembles a warehouse.”
At least one school board member placed the responsibility to remove the names almost immediately at the feet of Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools.
Cold Harbor District school board member Norman Sulser said, "I would like to clarify to the citizens of Hanover County that Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill removed the school signs the day after the board voted, without approval of the school board and without informing the school board of his intentions to remove the school signs."
Sulser also said that "the bulldozer efficiency and bully action referenced by supervisor Canova Peterson, action was not done by the school board but was done entirely by Hanover County School Superintendent Michael Gill.”
"It was clearly the wish of the school board to remove the school signs in a dignified and respectful manner,” Sulser said.
Local NAACP president Robert Barnette said the latest action was disappointing. The local chapter’s suit against HCPS was dismissed earlier this year, but now an appeal seems imminent.
“The Hanover County NAACP is appalled by the Hanover County School Board’s apparent about-face on removing Confederate names from Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School,” Barnette said.
“We had been encouraged when, just weeks ago, a majority of the school board voted to change the names, and the names were removed from the schools,” Barnette said. “The Hanover County NAACP, and the broader community, were hopeful that by the start of the new school year, students would finally be able to attend schools that did not glorify a deeply prejudiced past.”
Barnette said he believed the school board bowed to pressure from the board of supervisors.
“Instead, the school board has apparently succumbed to pressure from the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, members of which have declared their intention to reverse the name change,” Barnette said.
According to Barnette, the message is clear. “Reinstalling the Confederate names at the schools just one month before the start of the school year reflects an ongoing hostility to African American students and is antithetical to the values of morality and equality.”
The latest action by the school board has apparently evoked a reaction from the NAACP regarding the recently dismissed lawsuit.
“On the basis of the vote to change the name, the Hanover County NAACP voluntarily delayed pursuit of the constitutional claims it brought on behalf of its members in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. We will delay no longer,” Barnette said.
“We regret that the school board has decided to waste additional taxpayer funds clinging to the past rather than helping students move forward. We remain confident in the strength of our legal case and the righteousness of the cause and will pursue all legal options to ensure the name change happens without delay.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.