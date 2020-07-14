REECE, Robert Warren, 82, of Hanover Courthouse, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard C. and Alberta T. Reece. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ethel B. Reece; daughter, Robin R. Walton (Steve); grandson, Justin S. Walton; brother, Clyde Monroe Reece (Sara); nephews, Clyde M. Reece Jr. (Page), Don B. Reece (Shelley) and Mark R. Reece; niece, Renee R. Innes (David); and numerous other family members. A private service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 441, Hanover, Va. 23069. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email