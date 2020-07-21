ASHLAND -- While some school districts across the Commonwealth are opting for virtual-only school openings in the fall and others announcing in-school openings, Hanover County officials have prepared an either/or reopening plan that offers parents and students both options.
Hanover County School Board members unanimously approved a relaunch that allows students to attend school in a normal in-class environment, or select a virtual-only option that allows individualized and teacher-supported remote learning.
Superintendent Michael Gill said last week’s presented plan was the product of hours of exhaustive work by staff, teachers, parents and administrators.
“I am extremely proud of the task force’s work, understanding that there is no plan that is perfect . . . and it has to be agile and fluid,” Gill said. “The situation can change in a moment’s notice and we have to be agile as well.”
That work was made more difficult by the fluidity and ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 situation, and officials said alternative plans are included in the return to learn program in the event conditions worsen or further directives from Governor Ralph Northam.
Several parents and teachers provided comments during the virtual meeting, expressing concerns with a face-to-face opening, and urged officials to begin the fall with virtual-only instruction.
“Please consider a full virtual start to the school, especially considering the additional funding now available to invest in laptops and additional tools for more than just the middle schools,” said teacher Shelley Burnside. “It is irresponsible to have teachers, students and staff return until we have seen a large decrease, if not eradication of new cases of COVID-19.”
Others expressed a desire for students to return to school full-time in September.
“COVID-19 is a deadly disease, but not for the young and healthy,” David Willard said. “Our children are not in danger. They need to get back to normal and back to school,” he added in an email submitted for public comment on the issue voicing his support for a full back to classroom opening.
Claudia Brookman, parent of a Patrick Henry High School student, urged board members to opt for a completely virtual opening this fall. “I feel it is absolutely imperative that Hanover schools . . . operate remotely this fall,” she wrote. “The COVID virus has not gone away. We are still very much in the first wave, and, while the numbers in Hanover are low, they are rising. If schools reopen in August, the numbers will explode.”
Gill said a return to full-time in class school is the goal, but not at the expense of safety for staff and students.
“We are incredibly eager to see our students and staff return to our buildings, but it has to be done in a safe and responsible manner,” Gill said.
A task force was formed more than a month ago to devise and develop a return to learn plan.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Greif said the plan was developed according to state guidelines regarding COVID. The state is currently operating in Phase III, the least restrictive model.
Even in the Phase III mode, there will be changes. “Our schools will not look like they did last September,” Greif told board members.
Questionnaires were distributed to stakeholders, providing valuable information as the plan developed. More than 11,000 people responded to the survey.
The results revealed that more than 75 percent of Hanover parents preferred a full in class start in the fall, and that majority was even larger when options included a hybrid model, where students attend in class school some days, and learn online the remainder of time.
“We believe having choices for our families is very important,” Greif said. Providing those options requires consideration of instructional concerns, space limitations, transportation issues and the emotional well-being and health and safety of students.
The plan approved by board members last week offers parents a choice of attending school five days a week face-to-face, or a fully virtual learning model.
Greif said those virtual models will closely resemble the on-site curriculum and the remote learning will be monitored by teachers with daily interaction with students either by phone or via the internet.
The current plan is designed to address instruction during a Phase III reopening, but also is equipped with built-in flexibility.
“We are ready to be responsive to the choices that the governor makes,” Greif said. “We’re in Phase III right now. If our data changes, or we feel more vulnerable in our community and our state, we might revert back to Phase II or Phase I. We are going to be posited to do that and we are going to be agile to be able to continue providing new instruction for our students.”
In the coming weeks, parents will decide if their students will attend full-time face-to-face instruction or a full virtual instruction program.
Those choices are binding for the semester and students cannot transition back and forth from in-class to virtual learning, but students could choose online learning in the fall and return to in-class training in the spring.
Classrooms will be arranged to allow social distancing, and students will be seated one to each seat on buses to and from school. Face coverings will be required both on buses and on school grounds.
Students will pick up meals and return to class to eat; water fountains will be disabled; and parents are encouraged to transport students to and from school.
No field trips will be allowed and bus times will be staggered.
No visitors will be allowed for on-campus visits, and hand sanitizing stations will be available in classrooms and other common areas.
Greif said consistency in the online and in-class programs was a key goal in the planning process and remediation and new instruction are included in the return.
Unlike assessments in the spring, students will receive grades in both models and progress will be monitored.
In order to ensure a minimum of amount of student mixing, teams of teachers will transition to classrooms and employ team teaching methods.
If the state returns to either a Phase I or Phase II scenario, Greif said all learning will be remote.
All Hanover students from third grade up are scheduled to receive devices during the upcoming school year.
Supply challenges and shortages could delay delivery of all of those devices, but officials expect the bulk of those laptops will arrive by the start of school on Sept. 8.
Online students will receive those devices first.
Assistant Superintendent Terry Stone said fiscal impacts of the revised instruction plan will be monitored and monthly updates will be provided to the board.
In other matters, current chair John Axselle and vice chair Ola Hawkins were both re-elected to their leadership roles for the upcoming year in the board’s annual reorganization process.
