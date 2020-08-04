Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS TO IMPACT THE LOCAL AREA TODAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK, BRUNSWICK, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD, INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND, WICOMICO, AND YORK - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 190 MILES SOUTHWEST OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 80 MILES WEST-SOUTHWEST OF NORFOLK VA - 36.3N 77.5W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 28 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS MOVING OFF TO THE NORTH NORTHEAST THIS MORNING OVER NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. THE STORM WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE NORTHWARD AND WILL MOVE THROUGH EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE DELMARVA TODAY AND ACROSS NEW ENGLAND WEDNESDAY. CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE ACROSS THE LOCAL AREA THIS MORNING. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE TODAY, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND EAST OF I-95. WIND GUSTS TO 50 TO 65 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. THESE WINDS COMBINED WITH THE EXPECTED SATURATED SOILS COULD CAUSE DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. IN ADDITION, HEAVY RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES COULD CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING EVEN WELL INLAND. LOCALIZED MINOR TO MODERATE COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE, WITH 1 TO 3 FEET OF INUNDATION. LASTLY, THERE IS A RISK OF TORNADOES TODAY, MAINLY ALONG THE COASTAL PLAIN AND EASTERN SHORE. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE ENTIRE MARINE AREA TODAY WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 60 KNOTS. IN ADDITION, SEAS WILL BUILD TO 10 TO 14 FEET OVER THE COASTAL WATERS TODAY. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY ANCHORED OR EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES. - SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS THE EAST SIDE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, BACK BAY NEAR VIRGINIA BEACH, AND THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE ALBEMARLE SOUND. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LIFE- THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SEVERE STORM SURGE FLOODING WILL LIKELY CAUSE INUNDATION OF NUMEROUS ROADS AND BUILDINGS, RESULTING IN A THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY. FLOODING WILL LIKELY EXTEND INLAND FROM THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE FLOODING HOMES, BUSINESSES AND ISOLATING SOME NEIGHBORHOODS. LARGE BREAKING WAVES WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL DAMAGE NEAR THE SHORELINE. - NUMEROUS ROADS FLOODED OR WASHED OUT. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING SOME DUNES. - SEVERE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS EXPECTED. SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED MARINAS AND DOCKS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS PART OF THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAINFALL - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME OVERWHELMED. - FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, WITH SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. SOME ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS, PARKING LOTS AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH DRIVING CONDITIONS QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. * TORNADOES: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. REMAIN WELL BRACED AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE INTENSE. AS A RESULT, EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS COULD BE HINDERED IN AFFECTED AREAS. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, WITH A FEW AREAS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE HOMES DEMOLISHED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY- POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY. DURING THE PEAK OF THE STORM BE READY TO MOVE QUICKLY. KEEP YOUR SHOES ON AND RAIN GEAR HANDY. BOOTS AND ATHLETIC SHOES OFFER THE BEST FOOT PROTECTION IF YOU BECOME UNEXPECTEDLY EXPOSED TO THE WEATHER. KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-INS. DO NOT VENTURE OUTSIDE WHILE IN THE EYE OF A HURRICANE AS ANY IMPROVEMENT IN WEATHER WILL ONLY BE TEMPORARY. ONCE THE EYE PASSES, CONDITIONS WILL BECOME LIFE THREATENING AS WINDS IMMEDIATELY RETURN TO DANGEROUS SPEEDS, SO REMAIN SAFELY SHELTERED FROM THE STORM. DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR VIDEOS. QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER IF IT BEGINS TO FAIL, PREFERABLY AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR AS LONG AS FLOODING IS NOT A CONCERN. IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN AREA UNDER A STORM SURGE WATCH OR WARNING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC RISE IN WATER LEVELS. IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. PROTECT YOUR HEAD AND BODY. IF AN EXTREME WIND WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. TAKE THE SAME LIFE-SAVING ACTIONS AS IF IT WERE A VIOLENT TORNADO. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV - FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 12 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.