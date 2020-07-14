MUTTON

MUTTON, William David, 31, of Cornelius, North Carolina, passed away on June 21, 2020. Billy was born in Buffalo, New York on April 5, 1989, to William (Bill) Mutton and Cheryl Zappia Mutton. He is survived by his parents, William James Mutton and Cheryl Ann (Zappia) Mutton; his sister, Clarice Mutton Simpson and her husband, John, of Richmond, Va.; grandmother, Rose Emily Mutton of Buffalo, N.Y.; and girlfriend, Marina Aquino. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Buffalo, N.Y. Online condolences and memories may be shared at kepnerfh.com.

