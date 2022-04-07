Hanover's Board of Supervisors will hold public hearing for FY23 budget

Hanover County's Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing Wednesday on its proposed budget for 2022-2023.
MEETING DETAILS
The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. in the Hanover County Administration Building. Residents are encouraged to register to speak during the proceedings.
WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA
The $615 million plan aims to address the county's infrastructure needs, increase wages for county employees, tax relief for the elderly and disabled residents and increased funding for schools and capital improvements.
When Hanover County Administrator John Budesky presented the budget in February, he said he wanted Hanover to remain a "quality destination,” for employees. Budesky said he hopes to attract and retain applicants with a 5% salary increase for all employees, longevity increases to reward veteran public safety members, new positions and funding for critical infrastructure projects. The board of supervisors also discussed the tax relief plan for a portion of its vulnerable residents. The relief program is available for residents who are 65 and older and/or are permanently disabled, and it applies to the taxes on their home and up to 10 acres of land.
The budget also aims to provide a five-year investment in the schools, earmark funds for a new fire station, improve the county’s roads, paving and roundabouts.
TO SPEAK
Residents interested in speaking during Wednesday night's public hearing can register
here. Following Thursday's public hearing, the board will consider adopting the budget at its next meeting on April 13.
