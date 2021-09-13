Hanover's historic Brown Grove community allowed to search for graves at the planned Wegmans distribution center site

As a child of around 5 years old, he said, he remembered walking the area for several years with his father to pick blueberries early in the morning. His father had lost his job with the railroad, and the family needed food.

The young Morris remembers seeing unmarked graves under a canopy of trees; five graves were grouped together and two were grouped separately. He was in awe of them, and would sneak a peek because they looked fresh. Maybe they were a family, or Native Americans.

“My dad would say, ‘Leave them alone. Come on,’” Morris said.

He told the group on Monday that searchers needed to head into the woods near a farmhouse and walk the distance of about two city blocks.

David Dutton, a partner in Dutton + Associates, told the group that his firm had cut paths in the woods in areas that community members wanted to look at so they could explore, take notes and flag any areas that needed follow-up.

“We’re here as a resource to help navigate you around,” he said.

He said his firm had not previously found obvious signs of burial sites after looking for indications on the ground or artifacts, but that doesn’t mean burial sites don’t exist. “We are very much respectful of your views,” he said.