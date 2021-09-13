Hanover's historic Brown Grove community allowed to search for graves at the planned Wegmans distribution center site

Members of a historic African American community in Hanover County were among people who spent several hours hiking through thick brush on Monday in search of gravesites.
The weather was muggy and the mosquitoes buzzing. People didn’t want to pass up the chance, however, to look for any evidence of gravesites in the rural, wooded areas where Wegmans Food Markets Inc. plans to build a massive $175 million distribution warehouse that has faced nearly two years of opposition.
The search was approved and supervised by Wegmans, whose archaeological and cultural resource management consulting firm, Chesterfield County-based Dutton + Associates, plans to use technology called “ground penetrating radar” to continue looking.
The 217-acre site for the planned distribution center is located at Sliding Hill and Ashcake roads, about 2 miles east of the Atlee-Elmont exit off Interstate 95. The property is east of the Hanover County Airport and across Sliding Hill Road from the Fox Head subdivision.
The group ventured into the woods in several areas after meeting at Brown Grove Baptist Church on Ashcake Road.
Charles Morris, 78, is a descendant of one of the area’s original settlers, Caroline Dobson Morris, a woman born into slavery. He helped direct officials from the consulting firm Monday about where to go.
As a child of around 5 years old, he said, he remembered walking the area for several years with his father to pick blueberries early in the morning. His father had lost his job with the railroad, and the family needed food.
The young Morris remembers seeing unmarked graves under a canopy of trees; five graves were grouped together and two were grouped separately. He was in awe of them, and would sneak a peek because they looked fresh. Maybe they were a family, or Native Americans.
“My dad would say, ‘Leave them alone. Come on,’” Morris said.
He told the group on Monday that searchers needed to head into the woods near a farmhouse and walk the distance of about two city blocks.
David Dutton, a partner in Dutton + Associates, told the group that his firm had cut paths in the woods in areas that community members wanted to look at so they could explore, take notes and flag any areas that needed follow-up.
“We’re here as a resource to help navigate you around,” he said.
He said his firm had not previously found obvious signs of burial sites after looking for indications on the ground or artifacts, but that doesn’t mean burial sites don’t exist. “We are very much respectful of your views,” he said.
They looked at the site of an old school, where the chimney supports remain.
They found the general area Morris remembered as a child. Morris scanned the ground. Dutton said that any mounds would no longer be visible because of time and logging, but that his firm would clear some of the brush to use the radar in areas they noted.
“That sounds good,” Morris told him.
Morris later said in an interview that when he was a boy, the area had trees but was not so overgrown. He didn’t see anything in the woods Monday that looked familiar.
Michael L. Blakey, professor of anthropology and American studies and director of the Institute for Historical Biology at the College of William & Mary, said he’s volunteering to assist the Brown Grove community and make sure archaeology on the site is done right.
The area does not have observable features of burial sites, he said Monday during the exploration. Ground penetrating radar will be needed because it can show anomalies that would be consistent with graves.
Blakey also said he didn’t see evidence that Dutton + Associates has appropriate expertise in African American studies or history, and said the firm should work with the community to allow the public to help guide the research.
While elected officials from Hanover to the governor are big backers of the planned distribution center project, it has faced opposition because of noise, traffic and quality-of-life concerns since it was first announced in December 2019.
The Hanover Board of Supervisors approved zoning changes in May 2020 to allow the project to move forward despite fierce opposition from hundreds of neighbors. Wegmans paid $4 million to buy the property two months ago.
Some citizens filed a lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court in April against the State Water Control Board and the state Department of Environmental Quality, alleging they did not allow meaningful input before issuing the permit in February.
Clark Mercer, chief of staff to Gov. Ralph Northam and a supporter of the project who lives a few miles away, hiked part of the way in dress clothes, dodging bushes with prickly thorns. Mercer told the group he was “here to listen and learn.”
In the 2019 announcement that said the center would create 700 jobs, Northam said he was using $2.35 million in state money as an incentive for Wegmans to build it.
“It’s a significant win when a business decides to create 700 full-time, well-paid jobs, and we are proud that a company of Wegmans’ stature has chosen to establish its major new operation in Hanover County,” Northam said at the time.
A spokesman for Wegmans declined to comment.
Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans has two stores in the Richmond region and wants to build the giant distribution center to support the chain’s growth as it continues expanding into the South with more grocery stores.
The family-owned supermarket chain came to Virginia in 2004 and now has 13 stores statewide with plans for two more. It has opened four stores in North Carolina with plans for another one.
The Hanover site would be the chain’s third distribution center.
