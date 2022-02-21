Hanover's vulnerable could get some tax relief

Some of Hanover County’s most vulnerable residents could see a larger reprieve from real estate taxes under the FY23 proposed budget unveiled earlier this week.

Tax relief is currently offered to residents who are 65 and older and/or permanently disabled, and it applies to the taxes on their home and up to 10 acres of land.

The county’s tax relief program is a tiered system based on an individual’s net worth – minus their home’s value – and their annual income.

Currently, anyone who makes $52,500 or less – and has a net worth of up to $200,000 that does not include their home – is eligible for tax relief on their real estate taxes of between 25% and 100%.

Specifically, the tiers for income and tax relief are: $0 to $22,500 earns 100% relief; $22,501 to $32,500 earns individuals 75% relief; $32,501 to $42,500 earns 50% relief, and anyone making between $42,501 and $52,500 can receive 25% relief.

To prove net worth, individuals must show documentation such as tax returns, social security statements, bank and investment statements, IRA statements and information on any property owned.

Hanover County Administrator John Budesky’s proposed budget, however, raises the net worth threshold to $300,000, while each tier of relief under 100% will go up by 5%.

That means individuals can receive either 30%, 55% and 80% tax relief.

Increasing the net worth value means the program can reach a greater number of residents, Budesky told the Board of Supervisors earlier this week. The last time the net worth value changed was in 2005, when it went from $100,000 to $200,000.

Rising home values means higher real estate tax bills, he said. Coupled with inflation - that’s impacting everything from the cost of a gallon of gas to a gallon of milk - “folks are getting hit everywhere.”

He noted that the amount of relief currently offered to Hanover’s eligible citizens equals about $2.2 million in tax revenue that the county will forego.

These programs benefit many elderly and disabled individuals who are on fixed incomes, Jay Brown, Hanover’s deputy county administrator for administrative services, said late last week.

“We always have the citizens at the forefront …[and] we recognize the impact that rising property values can have, particularly on the most vulnerable and those most in need in our community,” he said. “Our recommendation seeks to be more responsive to that segment of our community.”

Board Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek echoed Brown, saying that while real estate taxes have always been the county’s primary revenue source to fund services, those taxes are “regressive and can be a real pain point for those on a fixed income.”

As real estate values increase in Hanover, “I am quite worried about these vulnerable residents,” she said, adding that she’s hoping the board can provide even more relief than what’s proposed, particularly for those residents who make under $40,000.

“I am very eager to further reduce the tax burden.”