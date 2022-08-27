Happily Natural Day celebrates Black culture and health

On Saturday, people gathered in Richmond to peruse tents of over 30 Black-owned businesses, attend workshops and discussion panels and to dance. The occasion was the 19th annual Happily Natural Day and marked the festival's return to in-person gathering after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating vendors at 5th District Mini Farm included merchants selling artwork, jewelry, and clothing along with natural beauty products and locally grown foods.

Some participating vendors in the event on Bainbridge Street are new small businesses within their first year or two of existence.

For Northside Grow, Linda Thompson-Morton and her husband Ryan have cultivated fresh produce with a mission to “bring healthy food options into Black and brown communities.”

“We think about the food deserts," Thompson-Morton said, noting neighborhoods around Richmond with less ease of access to grocery stores.

She and her husband, Ryan Morton, launched their business in 2020, growing produce naturally on their property “without pesticides or chemicals.” They also harvest eggs from their chickens.

Colorful paintings, notebooks, coffee mugs adorned the table of another vendor tent — From the Core Art Studio.

“You name it, I make it,” said artist Lizzie Brown.

After seven years of working as an art educator in public and private school sectors, Brown decided to launch her studio in 2021.

Brown’s artwork often features people of color and words of affirmation.

“I like to portray us in a beautiful light of positivity, resilience and joy,” she said.

Celebrating Black people and culture inspired the festival’s founder, Duron Chavis, to create the Happily Natural Day festival in 2003.

More than providing a space for vendors, the festivals feature guest speaker panels and workshops. Themes have included urban agriculture, holistic health and wellness along with addressing social determinants of health. Topics this year included Black maternal health. The festival featured guest speakers and a martial arts demonstration.

Chavis, who said the festival has “grown up with him,” added that he has been an activist for many years.

“It's really been like an incubator for, you know, radical Black thought, and action and communities across the country,” Chavis said as he described similar festivals and gatherings across several states.

“I feel like it's great for us to be able to hold space in Richmond, Virginia and to have that type of convergence.”