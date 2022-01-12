Hard-to-find COVID tests are fetching high prices and selling out in minutes in Richmond area

After spending the holidays in Richmond, Oksan Atilan and her three children were scheduled to fly home to Northern Cyprus on Jan. 2. Before boarding their flight, they were required to produce negative PCR tests for COVID-19.
Finding those tests proved to be a major headache.
Four days before their flight, the lab where they had scheduled their tests canceled the appointment. In response to a surge in demand, the lab had decided to only test infected patients.
This sent Ann Knox, a Richmond resident and mother-in-law to Atilan, into a scramble to find new tests. She recruited six family members to scour pharmacies, labs and urgent care centers for available tests.
A CVS Pharmacy had four appointments available and promised results in two days. So the family took the tests, but by the day of the flight, the results still hadn't arrived.
Turkish Airlines wasn’t willing to bend. Without a negative test, the family would have to buy new tickets at a cost of $4,000, Knox said.
Thanks to the massive rise in omicron, Richmond residents have gone to great lengths chasing down COVID tests. Rapid at-home tests sell out at pharmacies in minutes. Free ones sometimes require waiting in line for hours. PCR tests sometimes take days to schedule and days more to receive the result.
To alleviate the strain, the Richmond Health District opened a mass testing site at Richmond Raceway, capable of conducting hundreds of tests per day.
The scarcity of tests has obscured the real impact omicron is having on the state and the rest of the country. And many people are taking at-home tests and not reporting the results, further obscuring the degree to which the virus is being transmitted.
“I don’t think case counts are very reliable right now,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District.
***
Richmond residents are staying up until 2 a.m. to monitor Walmart’s website. They’re checking Facebook pages for tips and asking to buy a stranger's test kit on Reddit.
They’re waiting in hourslong lines, too. At a recent event, Henrico County officials distributed 800 at-home tests at Highland Springs Community Center. Hundreds of residents lined up early - some three hours before the event was scheduled to begin. At 2:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the official start time, police closed the line and started turning people away.
One Richmond resident ordered tests from Walmart’s website, only to receive an empty box ripped open during shipping. Another found a PCR test but waited 11 days for the result.
Other Richmond-area residents have sought tests at urgent care centers, such as Patient First and BetterMed.
BetterMed promises same-day PCR results for tests taken before noon. But BetterMed, which accepts insurance, charges $189 for an antigen test and a required medical evaluation and $249 for a PCR test and medical evaluation, according to its website. That doesn't include additional fees to collect and run the test, which are charged by the lab.
Patient First takes walk-up customers but has had to stop registering patients earlier than normal to accommodate the volume, said Ian Slinkman, vice president of public relations. During the holidays, lines built up outside the doors before the buildings opened.
Patient First, which also accepts insurance, charges $53 for an antigen test and up to $109 for a PCR test. According to its website, the results of a PCR test can take up to six days. It only offers tests for symptomatic patients.
"It's important to remember that we are a doctor's office - not a public testing facility," Slinkman said.
Health leaders have advised residents to conduct PCR tests instead of rapid at-home tests. While there isn’t a shortage of PCR tests, there aren't always enough staffers to efficiently administer a test to everyone who wants one. At a PCR event in eastern Henrico, the line of would-be patients stretched around a football field.
Free tests are mainly offered during working hours, complicating the search for employees of 9-to-5 jobs.
If you can’t get your hands on a test and you have symptoms, experts recommend assuming you have COVID, beginning a five-day quarantine and not leaving home until your fever has subsided.
***
The clock was ticking for Atilan and her family. Their flight for Northern Cyprus was 12 hours away when the family had a breakthrough. A relative had found a pharmacy in Alexandria capable of conducting PCR tests that afternoon and producing the results in 30 minutes.
Knox messaged the pharmacy, Skyline Pharmacy, and scheduled the tests, which cost $275 each. As far as Knox was concerned, the pharmacy saved her $3,000 in replacement airline tickets.
The family tested negative and made their flight.
“I am so grateful for this pharmacy, I didn’t care how much I paid at this point,” Knox said.
Winston Hazlegrove, the parish administrator for All Saints Episcopal Church in Richmond, is responsible for making sure the church has enough COVID tests for its small staff. The church’s priest was exposed over the New Year’s holiday, so she took several tests before coming in contact with church members.
“We just try to be really careful and mindful of our community because our parish is mostly older people,” Hazlegrove said.
To find rapid tests, Hazlegrove keeps her eye on Facebook. She watches for tips in the group RVA Vaccine Hunters, which was formed in early 2020 to help people get vaccinated. In recent weeks, conversation has centered on where to find tests.
On a late December day, a post appeared - there were tests available at the Walgreens near her house in Henrico’s west end. Hazlegrove immediately drove there, but by the time she arrived, the tests had sold out.
Her other approach is to keep Walmart’s website open on her desktop computer. Throughout the day, she refreshes the page to see if any tests become available. Tests sell so quickly that even if the website lists a product as available, sometimes they’re gone by the time she’s finished entering her credit card number.
But not all her searches have been in vain. The church has about 10 Abbott BinaxNOW tests on hand. Mindful not to hoard, Hazlegrove never buys more than a few at a time.
“It feels like this is one of the harder parts of the whole pandemic with this testing crisis,” she said.
