Hard-to-find COVID tests are fetching high prices and selling out in minutes in Richmond area

“We just try to be really careful and mindful of our community because our parish is mostly older people,” Hazlegrove said.

To find rapid tests, Hazlegrove keeps her eye on Facebook. She watches for tips in the group RVA Vaccine Hunters, which was formed in early 2020 to help people get vaccinated. In recent weeks, conversation has centered on where to find tests.

On a late December day, a post appeared - there were tests available at the Walgreens near her house in Henrico’s west end. Hazlegrove immediately drove there, but by the time she arrived, the tests had sold out.

Her other approach is to keep Walmart’s website open on her desktop computer. Throughout the day, she refreshes the page to see if any tests become available. Tests sell so quickly that even if the website lists a product as available, sometimes they’re gone by the time she’s finished entering her credit card number.

But not all her searches have been in vain. The church has about 10 Abbott BinaxNOW tests on hand. Mindful not to hoard, Hazlegrove never buys more than a few at a time.

“It feels like this is one of the harder parts of the whole pandemic with this testing crisis,” she said.