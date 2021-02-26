Have you lost someone to COVID-19? Has perdido alguien a causa del COVID-19?

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is reporting on the more than 7,000 people in Virginia who have died from COVID-19 in the past year. We want to hear their stories. How they lived. The memories they left behind. If you've lost a family member or loved one to the virus, and would like to let the public know who they were, fill out the form below.
El Richmond Times-Dispatch está reportando sobre las más de 7.000 personas que han fallecido en Virginia a causa de COVID-19 en el ultimo año. Queremos oír sus historias -- como vivieron sus vidas y las memorias que dejaron atrás. Si has perdido un familiar ó un ser querido a causa del coronavirus, y le gustaría compartir su experiencia con el público, le invitamos a que llene la siguiente forma.