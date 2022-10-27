 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HCA Healthcare promotes Tim McManus to national level

Tim McManus, president of HCA Healthcare's capital division, has been promoted to a national role in which he will oversee 60 hospitals in 11 states.

To replace him, HCA elevated Dr. William Lunn, CEO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals. 

HCA names Allyssa Tobitt CEO of Parham Doctors' Hospital

McManus will become president of the national group, which includes hospitals in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and California – roughly one-third of HCA's operations in the United States.

McManus
Lunn

A Washington D.C. native, McManus was previously CEO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis. 

Lunn becomes president of the capital division, where he will oversee 14 hospitals in Virginia and five others in Kentucky, Indiana and New Hampshire. The changes take effect Jan. 1.

A pulmonologist, Lunn was CEO of the Tulane Health System before coming to Chippenham. 

One of the country's largest hospital operators, the for-profit HCA owns 180 hospitals and 2,300 surgery centers, freestanding ERs and clinics in 21 states and the United Kingdom. 

In the Richmond area, HCA operates six hospitals: Chippenham, Henrico Doctors', Parham Doctors', Retreat Doctors', Johnston-Willis and John Randolph. 

