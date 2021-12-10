HCA is rolling back its vaccine mandate after court ruling

HCA Health System, one of the largest employers in the region and one of three major hospital systems in the area, will no longer require its employees to be vaccinated, following a ruling by a federal judge.

The move puts the for-profit health system at odds with the region’s two other systems, which mandated vaccines.

In November, HCA informed its roughly 8,000 local employees that they would have to be vaccinated by early January. The move came in response to an order by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which required nearly every hospital in the country to vaccinate its employees by Jan. 4, 2022. The ruling did not allow employees to test negative in lieu of vaccination.

Last week, a Louisiana federal judge halted the mandate after 14 states asked for a preliminary injunction. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty wrote that requiring vaccines would cause irreparable injury against each state and that CMS did not have the authority to make such a mandate.

Doughty expanded the ruling to all 50 states “due to the need for uniformity,” he said, adding that unvaccinated health care employees also deserve protection of their civil liberties.