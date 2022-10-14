 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HCA names Allyssa Tobitt CEO of Parham Doctors' Hospital

Allyssa Tobitt

 HCA

HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt the CEO of Parham Doctors' Hospital in Henrico County. She starts Nov. 7.

Tobitt is currently the chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, another HCA facility. There she coordinated the opening of a freestanding emergency room, Tysons Emergency, on the hospital's campus. 

Since joining HCA in 2012, Tobitt has worked at the health system's corporate office in Nashville and three locations in Florida: Doctors' Hospital of Sarasota, South Bay Hospital and Aventura Hospital. 

She replaces Chase Christianson, who took the helm at Parham Doctors' in early 2020. HCA promoted Christianson to Florida Gulf Coast Hospital in Panama City.

HCA operates six hospitals in greater Richmond: Chippenham, Johnston-Willis, Henrico Doctors', Parham Doctors', Retreat Doctors' and John Randolph. 

