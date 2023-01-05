HCA proposes building 60-bed hospital in Hanover

HCA Healthcare has proposed building a hospital in Hanover County. If approved, it would be the Richmond area’s 13th public acute care hospital and the seventh operated by HCA.

The health system on Tuesday submitted a request for a certificate of public need, which state officials will decide whether to approve. The project already has the support of the Hanover Board of Supervisors and other members of the Hanover community.

The proposed hospital would include 60 inpatient beds moved from Henrico Doctors’ Retreat hospital in Richmond. It would have four operating rooms, one CT scanner, one MRI scanner and one cardiac catheterization lab. The facility would be operated as a campus of HCA’s Henrico Doctors’ hospitals, and administrators of those hospitals would run the new facility.

“The project aims to better serve patients already seeking care from Henrico Doctors’ Hospital at a location closer to their homes,” said Pryor Green, a spokesperson for HCA.

If approved, the hospital would be built on a 39-acre plot on Sliding Hill Road in Hanover, adjacent to Interstate 95. HCA has the option to purchase the site and will propose rezoning the property as a general business district or community business district.

HCA has not selected an architect, and a design for the hospital has not been completed.

Hanover is part of Henrico Doctors’ service area, and traffic congestion can hinder access to health care, HCA said in its request. Traffic on I-95 between Richmond and Fredericksburg is expected to worsen over time, said HCA, citing a report by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The other Henrico Doctors’ campuses are on Skipwith Road and on Parham Road in western Henrico County and in the Fan neighborhood in the city of Richmond.

If built, it would become Hanover’s second hospital. Bon Secours operates Memorial Regional Medical Center roughly 13 miles to the southeast in the Atlee area of the county. Hanover has more than 110,000 residents.

With just 60 inpatient beds, it would be one of the smallest hospitals in the area. HCA estimates the capital cost at $234 million, which it would pay.

HCA would move the 60 beds and cardiac catheterization lab from Henrico Doctors’ Retreat to the new facility. The project would not increase the number of inpatient beds in the area. Among the 60 would be six intensive care unit beds.

The 60 beds currently at Retreat are in rooms built in 1969 that are inefficient and too small to house a computer, the health system said. Retreat, which has 227 beds, would remain open with 167 beds after the new hospital opens. The beds are underutilized, HCA said in its request.

There’s also a need for more CT scanners, the health system said. The six scanners at Henrico Doctors’ locations were used 50,000 times in 2021, which is more than recommended.

The new facility would improve access to inpatient services, surgical services, CT imaging, MRI imaging and cardiac catheterization services for a significant number of Henrico Doctors’ patients at a location closer to their homes, HCA said. It would have an emergency department, but its size was not included in the submission form.

Its staff would consist of roughly 293 employees, including 112 nurses. Most would be relocated from other HCA facilities. HCA estimates the new hospital would see more than 4,000 patients in its first year and turn a profit of roughly $3.8 million.

The state health commissioner, Dr. Colin M. Greene, has the final say on whether to approve the request. But the Hanover Board of Supervisors supports it, citing traffic concerns.

Del. Buddy Fowler Jr., R-Hanover; Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; and Hanover Fire-EMS also said they are on board.

“As soon as we respond to a call, we know that we are fighting the clock,” said Jethro H. Piland III, chief of Hanover Fire-EMS.

Anthem said that as Hanover County grows, it needs more health care services.

There are currently 12 acute care hospitals in greater Richmond that serve the public.

For-profit HCA owns Chippenham, Johnston-Willis, Parham Doctors’, Henrico Doctors’, Retreat Doctors’ and TriCities — which was recently renamed from John Randolph.

The nonprofit Bon Secours operates Memorial Regional, St. Mary’s, St. Francis, Richmond Community and Southside.

Virginia Commonwealth University operates the government-affiliated VCU Medical Center.

McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center treats patients with VA health care.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the certificate of public need to be approved or denied. HCA expects it would begin construction roughly a year and a half after it receives approval, and the hospital would open another two and a half years later.