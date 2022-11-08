HCA will change the name of John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell

The hospital opened in 1915 as a 15-bed facility above a drugstore in Hopewell, according to the Richmond News Leader. It was purchased by Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corp. in 1995, and, now located on West Randolph Road, has roughly 150 beds.
Randolph, who was born in Prince George County, attempted to free his slaves upon his death in 1833. In his will he wrote that he regretted owning them. After 13 years of legal battles, the enslaved people were finally freed.
“We are immensely proud of the positive impact our hospital family has had on the residents of this region,” said Joe Mazzo, the hospital’s CEO. “While our name is changing, our commitment to the communities we serve is not.”
HCA also will change the name of the TriCities standalone emergency room in Price George. The facility, which opened in 2017, will become the Prince George ER. The name changes take effect Dec. 14.
HCA owns six hospitals in the Richmond area, including: Chippenham, Henrico Doctors’, Johnston-Willis, Parham Doctors’ and Retreat Doctors’ and three standalone emergency rooms. Earlier this year it bought the BetterMed Urgent Care chain, which has 12 locations in Virginia and North Carolina.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
