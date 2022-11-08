HCA will change the name of John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell

John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell will change its name in December to TriCities Hospital, the latest effort by a Virginia institution to shed a name referencing slavery.

John Randolph, who was first elected into the U.S. House of Representatives in 1799, owned 400 enslaved people, according to the Shelby County Historical Society.

The hospital opened in 1915 as a 15-bed facility above a drugstore in Hopewell, according to the Richmond News Leader. It was purchased by Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corp. in 1995, and, now located on West Randolph Road, has roughly 150 beds.

Randolph, who was born in Prince George County, attempted to free his slaves upon his death in 1833. In his will he wrote that he regretted owning them. After 13 years of legal battles, the enslaved people were finally freed.

HCA said the new name is more inclusive and reflective of HCA’s values.

“We are immensely proud of the positive impact our hospital family has had on the residents of this region,” said Joe Mazzo, the hospital’s CEO. “While our name is changing, our commitment to the communities we serve is not.”

HCA also will change the name of the TriCities standalone emergency room in Price George. The facility, which opened in 2017, will become the Prince George ER. The name changes take effect Dec. 14.

HCA owns six hospitals in the Richmond area, including: Chippenham, Henrico Doctors’, Johnston-Willis, Parham Doctors’ and Retreat Doctors’ and three standalone emergency rooms. Earlier this year it bought the BetterMed Urgent Care chain, which has 12 locations in Virginia and North Carolina.