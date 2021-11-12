HCA will require vaccinations for employees following federal mandate

HCA Health System will require its employees to be vaccinated by January, following the two other major health systems in greater Richmond and after a federal agency required it.
HCA notified employees this week that they have until Jan. 4, 2022 to be immunized. According to the Greater Richmond Partnership, HCA has nearly 8,000 local employees, making it the fourth largest private employer in the area.
The other two major systems, Virginia Commonwealth University Health and Bon Secours, set mandates in the late summer. So did numerous other systems in the state.
VCU Health chose to implement the mandate, CEO Dr. Art Kellermann said at the time, because health providers were losing the battle against vaccine misinformation prevalent on the internet. Kellermann recently said VCU Health has reached a 99% vaccination rate, and only a small number of employees resigned.
But HCA declined to immediately follow VCU Health and Bon Secours' lead.
"We really took the stance — we want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated but we don't want to be in the business of second guessing your physician or your personal beliefs or religious beliefs," Dr. William Lunn said Friday. Lunn is CEO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals, which are part of HCA.
Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services seemingly forced health systems' hands by requiring facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs to fully vaccinate their staff by Jan. 4. That represents the vast majority of the nation's 17 million health care workers. The ruling does not allow for routine testing in place of vaccination.
Ten states have filed a lawsuit challenging the ruling, arguing it is an overreach of federal authority. Virginia was not among the 10.
About 75% of employees are vaccinated at Chippenham and Johnston-Willis, Lunn said. That's lower than the state average for residents 18 and up, which is 79%.
Employers worry that mandates will drive employees away. A New York hospital said in September that it would stop delivering babies because six of its staffers had resigned.
But a health care staffing shortage is something that was predicted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics before the pandemic even began, said Julian Walker, vice president for communication for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. A growing population, a large number of aging Baby Boomers and more people seeking mental health services has driven up the demand for health care.
The industry's workforce problems have been "magnified by the pandemic," Walker said.
Last year, a Virginia Healthcare Workforce Advisory Council made recommendations on how to rebuild the workforce. Some of those suggestions have already begun, including the G3 initiative, "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Get Ahead," which provides free community college for students studying in health care. The council also recommended starting a workforce and innovation fund and expanding clinical training opportunities.
Because health care workers are strained and tired, the VHHA visited 16 hospitals over five days throughout the state, giving medical workers gift bags and saying thank you. Workers deserve a big thank you, Lunn said. And workers who have left bedside care should consider coming back. With a vaccine and two new drugs to treat COVID, health care workers have extra arrows in their quiver.
(A drug called molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, could receive emergency use authorization at the end of this month. Pfizer announced the results of clinical trials for its COVID drug, Paxlovid, and plans to submit its data to the FDA in the weeks to come.)
Chippenham and Johnston-Willis have used travel nurses to plug the leaks, but the nursing staff is still about 10% below where it should be, Lunn said. The two hospitals employ approximately 1,350 bedside nurses.
The market seems to be calming down, the doctor added. Some travel nurses were jumping from city to city and are now staying in Richmond longer. When COVID was at its worst in Florida or Philadelphia, hospitals were paying the highest wages, and nurses were going wherever COVID was ravaging. Now, the latest surge is diminishing throughout the east and southeast.
Some of the travel nurses at Chippenham have signed contracts to stay through the holidays, and some nurses who left Richmond to become travel nurses have returned home.
Chippenham leadership has emphasized making personal connections with its employees and developing plans for their career goals. Simply offering gifts can feel empty and transactional, Lunn said. At the end of the day, it's about making staff feel appreciated.
