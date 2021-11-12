HCA will require vaccinations for employees following federal mandate

Because health care workers are strained and tired, the VHHA visited 16 hospitals over five days throughout the state, giving medical workers gift bags and saying thank you. Workers deserve a big thank you, Lunn said. And workers who have left bedside care should consider coming back. With a vaccine and two new drugs to treat COVID, health care workers have extra arrows in their quiver.

(A drug called molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, could receive emergency use authorization at the end of this month. Pfizer announced the results of clinical trials for its COVID drug, Paxlovid, and plans to submit its data to the FDA in the weeks to come.)

Chippenham and Johnston-Willis have used travel nurses to plug the leaks, but the nursing staff is still about 10% below where it should be, Lunn said. The two hospitals employ approximately 1,350 bedside nurses.

The market seems to be calming down, the doctor added. Some travel nurses were jumping from city to city and are now staying in Richmond longer. When COVID was at its worst in Florida or Philadelphia, hospitals were paying the highest wages, and nurses were going wherever COVID was ravaging. Now, the latest surge is diminishing throughout the east and southeast.