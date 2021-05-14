'He just wanted me out of there': Church Hill landlord evicts tenant over pet pigeons

When Richmond Sheriff's deputies showed up to remove Bob Schermerhorn from his Church Hill home this week, it wasn’t because of the thousands of dollars in back rent he owed his landlord.
Technically, he was evicted because of his pigeons.
Hemmed in by a federal moratorium and state-level protections delaying evictions for nonpayment of rent, some landlords have seized on lease violations to evict tenants as the pandemic has dragged on and financial losses have mounted.
In Schermerhorn’s case, the cause was some three dozen so-called Fancy pigeons in two coops in his backyard. He didn’t have permission from his landlord to have the birds – Fantails and Frillbacks, Portuguese Tumblers, Birmingham Rollers among them – on the property. Schermerhorn said he believed his landlord had seized on their presence as an excuse to boot him from the house and lease it to someone else.
“He just wanted to get me out of there,” Schermerhorn said.
For a landlord at wit’s end with a tenant who had not paid a full month’s rent since before the pandemic, the birds were yet another headache in a relationship replete with them.
Steve Tartakovsky owns the property Schermerhorn rented at the corner of 31st and Q Streets. He said neighbors had complained to him about the birds, which caused a “copious amount of feces to build up, along with a rodent infestation,” he said. The landlord said he had verbally warned Schermerhorn about them for months.
He followed up with a letter in late January, giving Schermerhorn 21 days to remove them, as well as a car with expired tags, from the property. In Virginia, if a tenant does not remedy lease violations within the given period, a landlord can move to terminate their rental agreement. Had Schermerhorn found a new home for the birds, Tartakovsky said he would still be living in the house.
“[The pigeons] were the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Tartakovsky said.
For small and independent apartment owners, the longer rent goes unpaid, the harder it is for the landlord to absorb the costs rent otherwise would have covered, said Patrick McCloud, CEO of the Virginia Apartment Management Association.
Given that, McCloud said he thinks one unintended consequence of lengthening the eviction process is fewer landlords willing to give tenants the benefit of the doubt for lease violations they may have otherwise overlooked.
“It removes the landlord’s ability to be flexible on the front end,” McCloud said. “It doesn’t make sense to wait on sending a [lease violation] notice. When time is your commodity, the longer that eviction process takes, the more potential loss you have. So you have to get out in front and be quick to act.”
Tartakovsky said he tried to work with Schermerhorn. Court records show the tenant’s troubles paying his rent predated the economic fallout that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first eviction case Tartakovsky filed against Schermerhorn dates to May 2019, just a few months after he moved into the house. At first, he found a way to settle up with his landlord and keep his home.
In February 2020, he fell behind and never caught up. However, court closures and protections meant to keep renters in their homes during the public health crisis delayed his case over the next few months. Last July, he signed a sworn statement attesting he had lost "90%" of his income from his small business, a website called Interpunk.com that sells punk memorabilia and vinyl records, because of the pandemic, according to court records.
By then his delinquent balance was more than $6,700, and it has grown since. Schermerhorn’s monthly rent was a little over $1,000; he estimated he was at least 10 months behind on it.
Between unpaid rent, damage to the property, legal fees and other costs, Tartakovsky said Schermerhorn’s two-plus years at the house cost him more than $15,000.
Schermerhorn said he was in the process of applying for help through the state’s rent relief program. Flush with federal aid, the program will pay landlords up to 15 months’ worth of back rent for a qualifying tenant. He said his application was pending because of documentation he needed to provide.
Tartakovsky said he had repeatedly asked Schermerhorn about the application, but never received a clear answer on its status. He doubted his tenant would ever follow through, he said.
A Richmond judge granted Tartakovsky possession of the apartment in late April for the lease violation. The eviction took place this past Tuesday.
Evicting Schermerhorn for his birds meant forgoing thousands in rental assistance Tartakovsky could have received through the state’s rent relief program.
“I wish the tenant nothing but the best, but this is simply not the grave injustice that he seems to suggest,” he said in an emailed statement.
Even though Schermerhorn knew his days there were numbered, he said he wasn’t prepared to see his possessions piled out in front of the house. Some of his belongings were damaged or broken in the process, he said. He packed up what he could into storage containers, then checked into a hotel, where he said he would stay while he searched for another apartment. A nearby neighbor agreed to look after 14 of the pigeons temporarily, and a close friend took the rest.
To tenant, the eviction was humiliating. To the landlord, it was a relief.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson