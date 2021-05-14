'He just wanted me out of there': Church Hill landlord evicts tenant over pet pigeons

The first eviction case Tartakovsky filed against Schermerhorn dates to May 2019, just a few months after he moved into the house. At first, he found a way to settle up with his landlord and keep his home.

In February 2020, he fell behind and never caught up. However, court closures and protections meant to keep renters in their homes during the public health crisis delayed his case over the next few months. Last July, he signed a sworn statement attesting he had lost "90%" of his income from his small business, a website called Interpunk.com that sells punk memorabilia and vinyl records, because of the pandemic, according to court records.

By then his delinquent balance was more than $6,700, and it has grown since. Schermerhorn’s monthly rent was a little over $1,000; he estimated he was at least 10 months behind on it.

Between unpaid rent, damage to the property, legal fees and other costs, Tartakovsky said Schermerhorn’s two-plus years at the house cost him more than $15,000.

Schermerhorn said he was in the process of applying for help through the state’s rent relief program. Flush with federal aid, the program will pay landlords up to 15 months’ worth of back rent for a qualifying tenant. He said his application was pending because of documentation he needed to provide.