'He made this community stronger': Henrico police captain killed in hit-and-run mourned at service

Joshua Lambert honored his father, Donald Lee Lambert Jr., on Friday in the best way he knew how — through music.
It was the same way that his father had said goodbye to his own mother less than five months earlier.
"I looked to you my whole life, but now I have to say goodbye," the son sang, belting the lyrics to the Rival Sons' "Jordan" while strumming the guitar.
His father, a Henrico County police captain, was killed last weekend in a hit-and-run while jogging.
"I'd rather see you go in the arms of your angels / Than to keep you right here with me / I'll meet you on the other side of the Jordan / Now let your soul go free."
A love of music was passed down in their family through the generations. But during Friday's memorial service, Joshua Lambert lamented that he had never learned to play the fiddle that his father played, as had his great-great-great-grandfather before him.
"In retrospect, having to sing on such an emotional day, perhaps I wish I had learned to play the fiddle instead," he told those who attended Friday's service in person, which was limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. Almost 800 more people watched virtually.
The fiddle his father often played during Sunday services on the same stage at Mount Vernon Baptist Church sat silent, just below the dais, where his colleagues, friends and family gave his eulogy.
The 55-year-old police captain was killed last Saturday while jogging along Greenwood Road in Henrico. He was struck by a tow truck that also hit an occupied car and a shed before the driver fled the scene on foot, authorities said.
Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, of Chesterfield County was arrested the next day and charged with two counts of hit-and-run.
Lambert was a 33-year veteran of Henrico's police force. Those who worked with him, including Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, called him a "get-it-done, make-it-happen kind of guy."
"He made this community stronger, our county greater," Vithoulkas said.
Lambert didn't mince words, Vithoulkas said. He'd often answer the phone with just one word: "Go."
"But we all know what it meant," Vithoulkas said. "Understand, that was a paragraph for Don."
But they also knew the task, whatever it was, would get done — and get done well.
"Everyone knew beneath Don's tough exterior there was a heart of gold and incredible faith," said the Rev. Jerry Parker, associate pastor at Mount Vernon. He had known Lambert since he was 15.
Police Chief Eric English said just one conversation "was all he needed to know about who Don Lambert was."
"Don spoke from the heart. He told me how he felt, and he had a vision," English said. "I knew right away that this was a confident, competent, compassionate person that cared about people."
English presented Lambert's wife, Becky Simulcik, with a meritorious service medal for his nearly 34 years of service. Later in the service, after a bugler played the mournful taps, she also was given a flag.
Lambert lived most of his life in Henrico. He graduated from Hermitage High School and then graduated from James Madison University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in history. That same year, he began his career with the police division, where he most recently headed its Special Operations Group.
He was a staple at Innsbrook concerts and other music festivals, family and friends said.
In January, Lambert had been ordained as a deacon at Mount Vernon, where he was a longtime member. He taught a Sunday school class, which met in his backyard during the pandemic.
Caleb Lambert called his father his hero and said that he had instilled in his sons a sense of community and duty.
"You've heard and read about many of the accomplishments, positions and experiences that my father had throughout his life," he said. "And as admirable and incredible as those things were, they're not why we're all here today. We're here because of my father's spirit."
Retired Henrico police Lt. Col. Jim Fitzgerald, a longtime friend of Lambert's, said: "May Don rest in peace knowing that he mattered."
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD