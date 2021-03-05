'He made this community stronger': Henrico police captain killed in hit-and-run mourned at service

Joshua Lambert honored his father, Donald Lee Lambert Jr., on Friday in the best way he knew how — through music.

It was the same way that his father had said goodbye to his own mother less than five months earlier.

"I looked to you my whole life, but now I have to say goodbye," the son sang, belting the lyrics to the Rival Sons' "Jordan" while strumming the guitar.

His father, a Henrico County police captain, was killed last weekend in a hit-and-run while jogging.

"I'd rather see you go in the arms of your angels / Than to keep you right here with me / I'll meet you on the other side of the Jordan / Now let your soul go free."

A love of music was passed down in their family through the generations. But during Friday's memorial service, Joshua Lambert lamented that he had never learned to play the fiddle that his father played, as had his great-great-great-grandfather before him.

"In retrospect, having to sing on such an emotional day, perhaps I wish I had learned to play the fiddle instead," he told those who attended Friday's service in person, which was limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. Almost 800 more people watched virtually.