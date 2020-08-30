He thought the blue lights meant local police. It was ICE. Now he's detained in a Virginia immigrant detention center

In the past few weeks, longtime immigration attorney Lisa Shea has heard of two cases where agents did not identify themselves, arrested undocumented immigrants and put them into unmarked vehicles after pulling them over in Prince William County - which has more than 100,000 foreign-born residents according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Shea said if it becomes known that ICE is conducting traffic stops, the doubt among communities could result in people dangerously dodging arrests.

An ICE spokesperson said vehicle stops are one of many situations ICE officers "may encounter as part of their lawful duties," which can include targeted enforcement activities.

León-Pérez added that legal procedure requires agents to present a judge-signed warrant, but sometimes, agents won't and instead make people feel they can’t assert their rights.

“At the end of the day, if an ICE agent wants to arrest them, they will,” she said.

Richmond-based immigration attorney Jessica Wright said while she hasn’t heard of ICE posing as local officers, she’s not surprised - especially with localities sometimes working with federal immigration officials.