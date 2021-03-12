'He was a passionate advocate and visionary': Longtime advocate for Virginians with disabilities, Jim Rothrock died Wednesday

“Being carried up steps in high school, not being able to join my friends in social activities, having the number of colleges to which I could apply significantly limited ... that was my reality. After school, my career options were restricted to the small number of buildings I could enter.

“The reality of limited choices and limited access was about to end that summer day in 1990, with the signing by President Bush of what would become for so many a life-altering document.”

Rothrock was 16 years old when his life changed forever on a cold January day in 1965. He was sledding down a hill in his hometown of Martinsville, two blocks from his home, when he plowed into a car he had not seen as it backed out of a driveway. His left shoulder hit first and the impact severed his spinal cord. He was paralyzed from the chest down.

He spent 85 days in a hospital before being carried by ambulance to the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center near Staunton, where for five months he underwent treatment for his physical treatments and an attitude adjustment, as he described in a 2011 interview for The Times-Dispatch.