'He was laughing until his last breath': Dan Rowe, Richmond's 'Legendary Santa' for 50 years, died Sunday

Back in those days, Rowe also provided summer work for Jim Banks, who played football at Virginia Tech and also knew Rowe through North Run.

“Let me tell you, it was enjoyable,” said Banks, now a retired transportation engineer still living in Henrico. “There was some hard work sometimes, but he always used to keep things very light.”

They often stopped for lunch at the most underwhelming, out-of-the-way, Mom-and-Pop convenience stores where the offerings were along the lines of Vienna sausages and crackers, Banks said. But once in a while, the entire crew would go on what Rowe called a “company outing” to an all-you-could-eat seafood place, where they would compete with one another to see who could polish off the most shrimp or flounder.

Rowe, who was not a big man, always more than held his own.

There was always more than one “Santa” at Santaland, but Rowe did it for so long and was such a natural that he developed a devoted following and became a part of family traditions. He loved talking about being visited by the grandchildren and even great-grandchildren of kids he saw decades earlier. Families came every year, not just from the Richmond area, but from all over Virginia, even North Carolina and other states.