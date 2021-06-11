'He was on death's door.' A Powhatan triathlete got COVID and needed two new lungs to survive

COVID had ravaged R.J. Redstrom’s lungs, scarring his tissue and straining his ability to breathe. He lay on an ICU bed at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital last summer, an air mask over his mouth and a tube up his nose. For a month he had been quarantined in a sterile, lonely room. He had just weeks to live.

His health, once excellent, had spiraled. The 58-year-old from Powhatan County had been an avid triathlete, running, biking and swimming in more than 150 races.

An outside pulmonologist was called as a last resort, and he concluded there was only one way Redstrom would survive: a double lung transplant.

But giving COVID patients new lungs was a controversial idea. Only one had been performed in the country at the time, and risks abounded. COVID could kill him before the new lungs arrived. And if the disease was still lurking inside his body, it would destroy his new lungs just as it had the old ones.

Realizing he faced near-certain death without the procedure, doctors decided the risk of doing nothing outweighed any potential complications.

"He was on death's door," said Dr. Hannah Mannem, a lung transplant specialist at University of Virginia Health. "He wouldn't have made it out of the hospital without a lung transplant."