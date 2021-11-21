'He was our baby': Vigil marks the loss of teen killed in quadruple Richmond shooting

Friday’s shooting also took the life of Abdul Bani-Ahmad, 9, whose family owned the convenience store. Bani-Ahmad’s aunt, Linda Davis Abandeh, described the child as a caring son and brother who helped his mom care for his sibling, who has autism.

Abandeh said she recalled Rah'quan from his visits to the store, and described him as a “very sweet, very polite” young man.

“I remembered him from his cheeks when I saw him on TV,” Abandeh said. “I'm so sorry. My heart aches deeply with no understanding for this. Both of them, their whole lives were in front of them.”

Richmond police said Wednesday that they had four teenagers in custody in connection with the shooting. Police declined to identify three 17-year-old boys charged in the shooting, but identified one suspect as 18-year-old Clintoine Kenyahn Baker.

The shooting took place outside the convenience store Nov. 12 at about 7:30 p.m., when a red SUV drove by and sprayed bullets outside the store. An employee of a nearby convenience store, Vernell Marrow, described hearing what she believes were two guns firing more than 30 shots.