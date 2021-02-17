Health and state officials discuss what the push for equitable vaccine distribution has looked like statewide

Some patients have underlying medical conditions and require arrangements that strain operations among a smaller staff, she said.

State Health Secretary Dan Carey said smaller, more targeted clinics through churches and mobile clinics in addition to the larger permanent sites have offered some relief.

"But we've got to do lots of work. ... We really have to invest the time and effort for small groups and medium groups," Carey said. "We've got to have more of the focused events, more of our effort going into outreach. Otherwise, we will see that divide and that's simply unacceptable."

Addressing the lack of internet access, transportation to vaccination sites and medical care in neighborhoods is another step, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator.

The federal partnership with CVS pharmacies that launched 36 locations for in-store vaccinations has been a technology-heavy process largely based on a first-come first-serve basis, which can fuel disparities, Avula said.

"Have a directive or federal pressure to say 'Hey, you've got to think about accessibility here. It can't just be internet,'" Avula told Kaine. "For you to know about that and advocate for that would be valuable."