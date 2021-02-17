Health and state officials discuss what the push for equitable vaccine distribution has looked like statewide

A day after the federal government announced that millions of newly available COVID-19 vaccines could soon trickle down to states and accelerate distribution, health leaders and state officials discussed the need to prioritize high-risk populations in a Wednesday roundtable with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
With the coronavirus relief bill likely to pass by mid-March, Kaine said knowing where to devote resources will be crucial in ensuring that Black and Latino communities - where the virus has wrought the most damage - have access to a potentially life-saving dose.
National data compiled on Feb. 1 showed a growing divide in vaccinations, with white Virginians being vaccinated at 2.2 times the rate of Black residents.
As of Wednesday, the available but incomplete figures on the Virginia Department of Health website detailed the wide disparity. More than 70% of people vaccinated are white and less than 20% are Black or Latino - two populations that make up 47% of COVID hospitalizations and more than a third of deaths.
Barbara Willis, CEO for Hampton Roads Community Health Center, said practical barriers like a distrust in the American health care system is an obstacle, but the providers these groups confide in have limitations.
And limited supply is coming in, Willis added.
"You don't want to turn people away but that's what ends up happening," Willis said. "Seventy to 80% of our population is African American."
Some patients have underlying medical conditions and require arrangements that strain operations among a smaller staff, she said.
State Health Secretary Dan Carey said smaller, more targeted clinics through churches and mobile clinics in addition to the larger permanent sites have offered some relief.
"But we've got to do lots of work. ... We really have to invest the time and effort for small groups and medium groups," Carey said. "We've got to have more of the focused events, more of our effort going into outreach. Otherwise, we will see that divide and that's simply unacceptable."
Addressing the lack of internet access, transportation to vaccination sites and medical care in neighborhoods is another step, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator.
The federal partnership with CVS pharmacies that launched 36 locations for in-store vaccinations has been a technology-heavy process largely based on a first-come first-serve basis, which can fuel disparities, Avula said.
"Have a directive or federal pressure to say 'Hey, you've got to think about accessibility here. It can't just be internet,'" Avula told Kaine. "For you to know about that and advocate for that would be valuable."
Though with the limited supply, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on who is eligible is "far reaching" added Avula.
And the pressure to vaccinate quickly and not sacrifice equity has been a stressor that requires multiple partnerships, said Michelle Vassallo, vice president of nursing with Inova health system.
Officials with major health systems and community health centers highlighted that the shifting priorities from the federal government over how and when to move people toward the front has led to a variability in approach and overall confusion from vaccinators.
"It makes for some really challenging situations because when you have a 35-year-old with asthma, technically they qualify," Avula said. "But there's no way they're as high a risk as a 60-year-old cancer patient."
Local health districts delay Thursday vaccine clinic
A vaccination planned for Thursday in Chesterfield Health District has been temporarily delayed due to expected ice storms that could make for dangerous roads. VDH spokeswoman Brookie Crawford said the rescheduling date has yet to be set but people with appointments will be alerted to the change through a call or email. They will not lose their slot.
Cat Long, spokeswoman for Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said some vaccination clinics will be closing in the coming days and that cancellations will be updated on rchd.com. Those with appointments will be vaccinated within one week of their original data, Long said.
Vaccine update
Virginia has administered more than 1.4 million shots and 96% of vaccines allotted for first doses have been given. For second doses, it’s nearly 54%.
At least 366,058 people have been fully vaccinated and 12.4% of the state’s total population has received at least one dose. The state is averaging almost 34,000 shots given each day over a seven-day period. This is slightly lower than Tuesday's numbers, but the state has consistently surpassed the national average for weeks in a sharp improvement from its first month of the rollout. As of Wednesday, Virginia was ninth in the U.S. for percentage of supply used.
State COVID-19 numbers
Virginia recorded 2,284 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The percentage of people testing positive for the virus dropped to 8.9%, which was last seen at the end of November.
Daily hospitalizations continue to decline, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. On Wednesday, there were 1,823 COVID patients. A week ago, there were 2,201.
There's been roughly 1,951 hospitalizations per day. As of Wednesday, 7,075 people in Virginia have died from the virus.
Richmond-area figures
Richmond has had 14,159 cases, 665 hospitalizations and 148 deaths.
Chesterfield County has had 22,643 cases, 763 hospitalizations and 217 deaths.
Henrico County has had 20,599 cases, 824 hospitalizations and 358 deaths.
Hanover County has had 6,411 cases, 231 hospitalizations and 105 deaths.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo