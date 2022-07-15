Health department advises visitors avoid northern edge of Lake Anna because of algae

Authorities are recommending people stay out of the northern side of Lake Anna because of harmful algae blooms.

One type of algae found in the water, cyanobacteria, can cause skin rashes, stomach illness, vomiting and diarrhea. Tests conducted July 7 and reported Thursday detected unsafe levels.

Visitors are advised to avoid the northern-most Pamunkey Branch from Stubbs Bridge Road to the end of the lake.

On the North Anna Branch, which is south of the Pamunkey Branch, most of the branch should be avoided. Authorities suggest people stay out of the water from Lumsden Flats at Rose Valley Drive to the end of the branch.

The middle and southern portions of the lake are safe to visit. A healthy level of cyanobacteria was detected near Lake Anna State Park.

In general, experts advise people to stay out of water that smells bad, looks discolored or has foam, scum or algal mats on the surface. Water with red, green or white streaks should be avoided.

Boating in algae-infested waters is safe, but experts advise against any activity that risks ingesting water, such as swimming.