Health department fixes dashboard to publicly track COVID cases in children

The health department's spokesperson did not respond to questions about the discrepancy. There are reasons why agencies can report contradictory hospitalization data. There are multiple ways to count COVID patients, and some agencies collect data more quickly than others. And the age cutoff in some counts can vary.

According to the dashboard, there have been 128,000 cases. The higher transmissibility of delta, the reopening of schools and the lack of vaccinations for children under age 12 have been cited as reasons for the increase in pediatric cases.

More children have been hospitalized recently than at any point in the pandemic. Since July 16, 521 youngsters ages 0-19 have been hospitalized with the virus, according to state data. (Before the release of its newest dashboard, the VDH tracked age groups in 10-year increments.)

But cases in children and adults have declined since early September. The state peaked at 5,500 pediatric cases at the end of August. By last week, that number had declined to 3,200.

The VDH's dashboard lists cases, case rate and the percentage of all cases by week, age group and geographic region. It does not include ethnic group. The health department will update the dashboard each Friday.