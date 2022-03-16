Health department will close Arthur Ashe mass vaccination site March 25

The state health department will close the mass COVID vaccination center at the Arthur Ashe Center on March 25, following months of low demand and declining cases and hospitalizations.

Residents interested in receiving a vaccine can receive them at a pharmacy, a vaccination event sponsored by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts or by scheduling an appointment with the health department.

Vaccination events in Richmond and Henrico don't require an appointment and will be held at various locations throughout the city and county.

Call (804) 205-3501 or visit Vax.rchd.com for more information.

"There continues to be a robust network of COVID-19 vaccination providers throughout our communities," Sarah Widmer, public health nurse supervisor, said in a statement.

Children and adults ages 5 and up are approved for vaccines. Children under 5 are not yet approved. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration put the brakes on authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5, and the company will continue studying the vaccine's effects on young children and babies until next month.

Ashbritt-IEM, the contractor that operated the mass vaccination sites, has distributed 26,000 vaccination doses since October.

Prior to the opening of the vaccination sites, Henrico's emergency management and the Richmond Health District delivered 170,000 doses at the raceway.

In Virginia, 72% of residents are vaccinated with two shots, and about one-third have received a booster.

Currently, there are 1,018 average daily cases and 471 average hospitalizations in the state, the lowest figures since July.