Health Hero 2020: Dr. Danny TK Avula & Richmond and Henrico Health Districts

The districts I lead are part of the Virginia Department of Health, and we normally have about 240 full- and part-timers. In March, as the pandemic arrived, we knew we needed an all-hands-on-deck response. And as spring continued, we were working amid the most significant racial reckoning in decades. In public health, it is deeply ingrained in us to think about how race and justice affect communities – our staff created a digital pandemic scrapbook, and one thread is Health Department Vows: for better, for worse; in sickness and pandemics, protests and racial equality; till retirement do us part. So we've added roughly 120 people, including nurses to expand our capacity for flu vaccination and project managers to help with pandemic reopenings. We’ve relied on translatable skill sets: For example, the woman who leads our food access work led our response at long-term care facilities, which we've supported in many ways. One even sent us a video of one of its earliest COVID patients – an elderly man who got out of his wheelchair and walked down the hallway after recovering. It was such a triumphant moment. And the fact they wanted to share that with us, their Health Department partner, was really meaningful.