Health Hero 2020: Missi Boyer / Diane Foster & Senior Connections

We’ve worked in the same department for 10 years – Missi as director of nutrition and wellness, and Diane at the Friendship Cafés – but the pandemic really put us together. Our cafés are about both nutrition and socialization, but we had to close them in March. That affected 650 seniors, and we began hearing from them right away – that they couldn’t get out to get food, or they didn’t feel comfortable leaving home. So we created the COVID Community Café. We deliver a bag of food that contains enough for at least five meals, and a nutritionist puts together a menu to help seniors prepare their food. We even include items like toilet paper, masks, hand sanitizer and puzzle books. On average, we’re sending out nearly 500 bags of food a week. Before mid-March, we drove most of our seniors to and from the Friendship Cafés, so our drivers have been gracious enough to switch over to food delivery. In the past, someone would pull aside Diane at a café and say, “This program saved my life.” Now during the pandemic, with our clients so much more isolated, our work is even more important – and we have a wall of thank-you cards that show us that.