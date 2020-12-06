Health Hero 2020: Owens & Minor Ashland Distribution Center

We talk all the time about how we’re in the business of saving lives, because everything a hospital orders from us, it has to go out that day. I’m director of operations, and in our 177,000-square-foot warehouse, we stock 22,000 products that we deliver throughout most of Virginia. Our three shifts – receiving, replenishment and outbound – are handled by about 120 teammates and might include 25 tractor-trailers, and we work 24/7 on weekdays, plus six to seven hours on weekend days. In March, when the pandemic started, ordering patterns changed, and we had to make sure we had the products our clients needed. Our teammates really feel empowered by the industry we’re in. I got calls in the summer from a few customers – they were asking about notes that were attached to their delivery totes. I found out we had a teammate who was writing these notes to be supportive, because she knows anxiety is a lot higher at the hospitals these days. She just wanted to do something to bring a smile to someone’s face. She wanted to show that we’re partners – that we are part of health care, too, and that we’re thankful to them for what they do every day.