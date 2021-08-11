Healthcare equity still out of reach for LGBTQ people

Both Legato and McKensey emphasized the importance for health professionals to frame their services to be more inclusive of LGBTQ patients.

Simple gestures such as asking for pronouns and including inclusive language on paperwork not only shows respect for the patient's identity, but builds trust, McKensey said.

While the needle has been moved, Legato said, Virginia healthcare systems and practitioners themselves can do more to approach patients with an intersectional lens — taking into account a patient’s various cultural and social belonging, such as race, gender and class.

“We have a plethora of resources out here to learn about that stuff,” Legato said. “So one of the first things that I would really say to people is, start reading, start having conversations, start learning, and then start shaping and pushing the environments where you can.”

McKensey said the world has become safer for trans people to come out within the past decade, where it has become more visible and accepting.

She hopes that can translate into the healthcare system, where providers can treat LGBTQ patients in a more holistic approach.

"Understand that this is not a choice for us. The choice is when we decide to live authentically and stop suffering within ourselves and really be who we are so that we can be happy," McKensey said. "That means having access to healthcare."