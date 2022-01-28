Helen Marie Taylor, who preserved Monument Avenue's cobblestone streets and later defended the monuments, dies at 98

The Monument Avenue home was built near the Jefferson Davis monument because Ms. Taylor's father-in-law, a tobacco tycoon, was a descendant of President Zachary Taylor, who was friends with Davis.

Ms. Taylor's life outside the city was equally eventful.

Born Nov. 17 1923, she was the daughter of Marie Chumley and Howell Taylor. She attended Baylor University and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, which led to her role as the entertainment director for the United States 7th Army during and after World War II.

After the war, Ms. Taylor's passion for performing arts placed her in New York, where she became a stage actor starring in notable roles like Ophelia in "Hamlet." She also taught Shakespearean drama at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

President Ronald Reagan recognized Ms. Taylor and named her as the United States delegate to the United States Education, Scientific and Culture Organization meeting in Paris in 1983 and as a United States representative to the United Nations in 1986.